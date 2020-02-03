New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market: Focus on Type (Weather-Based and Soil-Based), End-User Industry (Agriculture and Non-Agriculture), and Region – Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843101/?utm_source=GNW





"Supported by government policies and technological developments, landscape owners, and growers across the globe are expected to increase the implementation of smart irrigation technologies. Moreover, the smart irrigation controllers market is witnessing several upcoming trends and opportunities, further propelling growth in the industry. The advent of big data analytics and advancements in the communication technologies is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.”



Scope of the Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market

The global smart irrigation controllers market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the type of controllers, end-user industry its value, and its estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the smart irrigation controllers industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, developments, and investment landscape, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The smart irrigation controllers study is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by type of controllers, end-user industry, and region.



Market Segmentation

The smart irrigation controllers market (on the basis of type) has been segmented into weather-based and soil-based controllers. Weather-based controllers dominated the global smart irrigation controllers market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The smart irrigation controllers market, on the basis of end-user industry, is segmented into agriculture and non-agriculture. The non-agriculture segment dominated the global smart irrigation controllers market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The smart irrigation controllers market by region is segregated under four major sections, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by end-user industry and by country.



Key Companies in the Smart Irrigation Controllers Industry

The key market players in the global smart irrigation controllers market include Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Netafim, Rachio Inc., Weathermatic, Green IQ, and Nelson Irrigation, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Rest-of-North America

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• The Netherlands

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Israel

• South Africa

