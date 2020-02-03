NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Omeros Corporation (“Omeros” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMER). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Omeros and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 4, 2019, Omeros issued a press release announcing the results of a prospective study of the Company’s ophthalmic drug Omidria. While the study results were positive, showing significantly less fentanyl use in cataract surgery patients receiving Omidria, the press release also advised investors that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) had not included Omidria in the non-opioid exclusion from packaged payment in CMS’s final rule related to its outpatient prospective payment system published on November 1, 2019. On this news, Omeros’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 4, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.