The Skylight - Round: Osborne Mint's Colored Light Collection Just as the stained glass skylight is often the center of a structure, this collectible round is the center of the collection. The artistry and design that went into this round give the impression that you are looking up and through a stained glass ceiling. For more information on Osborne Mint visit our newly redesigned website at www.OsborneMint.com. #OsborneMint

The Skylight - Round: Osborne Mint's Colored Light Collection Just as the stained glass skylight is often the center of a structure, this collectible round is the center of the collection. The artistry and design that went into this round give the impression that you are looking up and through a stained glass ceiling. For more information on Osborne Mint visit our newly redesigned website at www.OsborneMint.com. #OsborneMint

The Rose Window - Round: The Colored Light Collection - Osborne Mint Crafted from the influence of dozens of stained glass windows from around the world, this rose window is the pinnacle of beauty. With its colors of pink, violet and blue dancing in the light, the depth and detail of this masterpiece is captivating. For more information on Osborne Mint visit our newly redesigned website at www.OsborneMint.com. #OsborneMint

The Rose Window - Round: The Colored Light Collection - Osborne Mint Crafted from the influence of dozens of stained glass windows from around the world, this rose window is the pinnacle of beauty. With its colors of pink, violet and blue dancing in the light, the depth and detail of this masterpiece is captivating. For more information on Osborne Mint visit our newly redesigned website at www.OsborneMint.com. #OsborneMint

Cincinnati, Ohio, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osborne Mint is the oldest privately owned and operated mint in America. With over 184 years of continual service, Osborne Mint has worked to advance and perfect the trade. During their tenure, Osborne Mint has struck commemorative rounds for Presidents, challenge coins for all service branches and a plethora of collectible rounds for collectors. Their latest debut, titled the Colored Light collection, pays homage to the beauty of stained glass windows.

The exclusive Colored Light Collection from Osborne Mint defines beauty and art in collectible 1 oz. rounds of .999 true silver. What makes these rounds most unique is the permanent colorization process that was adapted to emulate the sun’s light traveling through stained glass. The iridescences achieved by manipulating and in some cases removing all color allow the brilliance of the silver to shine through the print. The depth in the appearance and distinction of these “panes of glass” remarkably replicates the actual stained glass windows from which they were modeled. These rounds are not just recreations of existing stained glass windows but are unique designs inspired by stained glass pieces from around the globe.

“At Osborne Mint we are constantly challenging ourselves to make something unique and exciting. The craftsmanship, artistry and detail of the Colored Light Collection stretched our boundaries,” stated Jeff Stegman, CEO of Osborne Coinage, the parent company of Osborne Mint. “The stained glass imagery had to look real and color-true. Once you hold one of these rounds and see the shimmering light, the reflective qualities and the detailed artistry you will be mesmerized.”

Many stained glass windows are centuries old and have survived the test of time. Stained glass is an art and expertise requiring artistic and engineering skills to craft the design and assemble the piece. Window designs may be abstract or figurative; many incorporate stories from the Bible, relate the history of the church, pay tribute to saints or patrons or use symbolic motifs. Stained glass windows have been described as “illuminated wall decorations,” designed not to block light or prohibit views but to admit and control light to tell a story.

Renowned American medallic sculpture and artist Michael Berman “painted” these stained glass pieces as a tribute to the artistry of the past. Having always been fascinated with light and the glow of colored glass against a black silhouette, Berman translated his love of stained glass to his art.

Berman shared that “The artistry of the pieces coupled with the strategic play of light and shadow is a thing of beauty. While working on "Colored Light" I tried to capture the feeling I experience while looking at a piece of this light-based art.”

The first two ornamental rounds both feature predominant stained glass formats: the rose window and the skylight.

The Rose Window: This is the first round in the Colored Light series. The splendor of this ornate and symbolic stained glass window is captured by Berman’s artistry and craftsmanship. Designed on a 1-ounce fine silver round, this piece of art defines the true grandeur of a Rose Window. The exquisite array of colors and the raised borders give the illusion of sunlight shining through leaded panes of glass. The meticulous design work that mirrors stained glass windows from around the world is mesmerizing, and one can easily imagine this rose window in the transept of any cathedral. The kaleidoscope of colors highlighted in rose red, blue and violet appear to sparkle in the light.

The Skylight: This is the second Colored Light collectible round in the series. At first glance, this round seemingly surrounds you with a ray of light. The eye is drawn to the apex of the design as if reaching through the glass to the sun. Much like a skylight in the heart of the church one basks in the warm glow of the window. The details of this artwork demonstrate the artist’s ability to bring colors and lines together into a realistic rendering. The collage of colors is complemented by the addition of a unique Gothic touch. The imagery of a young lady and her crown of roses and greens symbolizes a personal tribute, perhaps to a saint or a queen, as has often been included in stained glassworks throughout the years.

These rounds share a common reverse that connects the collection. The artistry of the round continues on this side as the title of the collection is featured in a Gothic-type font. The reverse emphasizes the structural nature of a stained glass window. These colorless, panels demonstrate the architectural stage of these amazing creations. The ornamental filigree that underlines the bottom of the round surrounds the official logo of the Osborne Mint. The mint’s logo, in addition to the individual numbering on the spine of each round, serves as proof that each is genuine and produced exclusively by Osborne Mint. Each quality round is held to highest of production standards for quality, purity and authenticity. These rounds measure 39.1 mm in diameter and are a full ounce of .999 fine silver. These collectible masterpieces are preserved as proofs, in tailored plastic capsules and are accompanied with a certificate of authenticity. Only 2,500 of each round will be minted, numbered and sold.

These pieces are designed and minted completely in the United States of America (Made in the USA). In honor of the debut of our Colored Light collection, we are deviating from protocol and releasing both rounds simultaneously. As collectible art pieces, these are available for preorder the first two weeks of February exclusively on Osborne Mint’s new “direct to collector” retail website – Shop The Mint. At our Shop The Mint website you may purchase these two pieces separately or together. Shipping of these limited edition rounds will begin February 17th.

###

About Osborne Mint: www.OsborneMint.com / #OsborneMint

Established in 1835, Osborne Mint is America’s oldest continuously operating private mint. Osborne Mint is part of the Osborne Coinage family, which includes Osborne Coin, TokensDirect and Van Brook of Lexington. The mint, a 60,000 square foot facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, houses development, engraving and manufacturing of numismatic quality collectible rounds and coins. Products made by Osborne are manufactured to strict standards for metal purity, weight and dimensions. Osborne Mint strikes thousands of collectible rounds annually and circulates them to the public through certified distributors. Now one can purchase collectibles direct from Osborne Mint through their brand-new e-commerce portal. Featured collections include designs by Lisa Parker, Anne Stokes’ Dragons, The Galaxies and Nebulae and The American Legacy Collection. Gold plate, fine silver and copper collections from Osborne Mint are truly pieces of art and are 100% “Made in America.” Now you can purchase directly from the mint at www.Shop-The-Mint.com

Stay in the know, follow our hashtag: #OsborneMint

For more information on Osborne Mint visit our newly redesigned website and blog at www.OsborneMint.com.

Attachments

Gibson Olpp Osborne Mint 513-681-5424 olpp_gibson@osbornecoin.com