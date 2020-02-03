New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Marine collagen market was valued at USD 603.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,040.1 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Scales, skins, and bones are the major by-products of the fish-processing market. These are not regarded as ordinary saleable products and are usually discarded, causing a heavy environmental impact. However, they are a good source of marine collagen. This could be extracted and further enzymatically hydrolyzed to liberate physiologically active peptides.

Specifically, some of these peptides may exhibit interesting antioxidant activity, potent antihypertensive activity, antimicrobial activity against different strains of bacteria, protective effect on cartilage, or capacity to stimulate bone formation. Marine collagen hydrolysates from fish disposals may also exhibit other interesting activities (such as, satiety, calciotropic, or opioid). The bioactive properties of these peptides, and also their resistance to protein digestion, make them potential ingredients of health-promoting foods.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2412

Marine collagen has been found to have applications in the healing of wounds resulting from different traumas (such as burns, ulcerations, grafting, etc.), with these materials being used mainly to prevent heat loss and moisture from the wounded tissue while providing a microbial infiltration barrier. Moreover, they have also been used in drug delivery systems, for instance, mini-pellets and tablets for protein delivery, shields in ophthalmology, nanoparticles for gene delivery, and gel formulation in combination with liposomes as controlling material for transdermal delivery.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate this market in 2018 and is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is developing more rapidly in Asia Pacific due to the demand for personal care & beauty products and health supplements. Food safety authorities have approved the use of marine collagen in pharmaceutical and food products due to its high protein content and various health benefits. However, the high processing cost of marine collagen might hamper the growth of the global market during the review period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The interest of processed functional food manufacturing in gelatine hydrolysates has grown in the last years for their potential nutraceutical activity. Interest in nutraceuticals is growing rapidly worldwide, as they are a safe alternative to pharmaceutical drugs, which use is sometimes limited by toxicity or intolerance reactions.

Marine collagen and gelatine hydrolysates could be attractive nutraceuticals for their interesting bioactive properties. The beneficial effect of these on different diseases has been reported in animal or clinical studies, and actually, several supplements, including collagen-derived peptides have been patented and are currently commercialized in USA, Japan, and Europe. Moreover, hydrolyzed gelatine products have received GRAS status (Generally Recognized as Safe) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Marine collagens are required to be as safe as their animal origin counterparts. Considering the regulatory framework, as components of medical devices, they should pass all the biocompatibility tests. For instance, for medical devices, ISO 10993 tests, in accordance with the Essential Requirements defined in Annex I of the COUNCIL DIRECTIVE 93/42/EEC, needed by the corresponding international/national regulations. Moreover, they should present acceptable allergy/anaphylaxis risks and immunotoxicity, which may be challenging due to phylogeny differences between human and marine species, such as, non-mammal marine species.

Nowadays, marine collagen has a huge range of applications in the health-related sectors, namely in the pharmaceutical industry, in the cosmetics, and in medical care (including plastic surgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and dentistry). In non-health sectors, it is used in the food sector (such as food processing, as nutraceuticals), but most often as gelatin, that is, in its denatured form. The high potential use of these products has been the rationale for intense research on various applications over the years.

The skin & scales segment is dominating the market as marine collagen made of fish skin help to reduce pollution of the environment and provides an excellent and beneficial source of collagen protein. Thus, the health-boosting properties of marine collagen extracted by fish skin are driving the growth of the skin & scale segment. In January 2019, Stafford engineering, an engineering company in New Zealand, designed a machine called ‘Iguana.’ This machine can convert fish skin into marine collagen to meet the demand of cosmetics in the international market.

Key participants include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BHN International Co. Ltd., Connoils LLC, Darling Ingredients Inc., Bega Bionutrients, Seagarden AS, Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin, Weishardt Group, and Amicogen. Current food and beverage companies are shifting to protect and improve their positions in the market, both through internally driven product development and invention and inorganic development through the procurement of the new disruptor brands and products.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/marine-collagen-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Marine collagen market on the basis of type, source, animal, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Type I

Type II

Type III

Type IV

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Skin, Scales, and Muscles

Bones & Tendons

Others

Animal (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Fish

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Medical

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2412

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Food Ingredients category by Reports And Data

Soy Protein Ingredients Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/soy-protein-ingredients-market

Protein Ingredients Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protein-ingredients-market

Wheat Gluten Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wheat-gluten-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com