New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Marine collagen market was valued at USD 603.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,040.1 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Scales, skins, and bones are the major by-products of the fish-processing market. These are not regarded as ordinary saleable products and are usually discarded, causing a heavy environmental impact. However, they are a good source of marine collagen. This could be extracted and further enzymatically hydrolyzed to liberate physiologically active peptides.
Specifically, some of these peptides may exhibit interesting antioxidant activity, potent antihypertensive activity, antimicrobial activity against different strains of bacteria, protective effect on cartilage, or capacity to stimulate bone formation. Marine collagen hydrolysates from fish disposals may also exhibit other interesting activities (such as, satiety, calciotropic, or opioid). The bioactive properties of these peptides, and also their resistance to protein digestion, make them potential ingredients of health-promoting foods.
Marine collagen has been found to have applications in the healing of wounds resulting from different traumas (such as burns, ulcerations, grafting, etc.), with these materials being used mainly to prevent heat loss and moisture from the wounded tissue while providing a microbial infiltration barrier. Moreover, they have also been used in drug delivery systems, for instance, mini-pellets and tablets for protein delivery, shields in ophthalmology, nanoparticles for gene delivery, and gel formulation in combination with liposomes as controlling material for transdermal delivery.
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate this market in 2018 and is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is developing more rapidly in Asia Pacific due to the demand for personal care & beauty products and health supplements. Food safety authorities have approved the use of marine collagen in pharmaceutical and food products due to its high protein content and various health benefits. However, the high processing cost of marine collagen might hamper the growth of the global market during the review period.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Marine collagen market on the basis of type, source, animal, application, and region:
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)
Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)
Animal (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
