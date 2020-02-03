HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore) (NYSE:TOO PR A, TOO PR B and TOO PR E) plan to release their financial results for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 before market open on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
All holders of Teekay Offshore securities and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Telephone Number
(North America)
|Telephone Number
(International)
|Conference
Code
|February 6, 2020
|12:00 p.m.
|1-800-367-2403
|1-647-490-5367
|3380755
Accompanying Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.teekayoffshore.com in advance of the conference call start time.
About Teekay Offshore
Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a leading international midstream services provider to the offshore oil production industry, primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore has consolidated assets of approximately $4.9 billion, comprised of 56 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including six newbuildings), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Teekay Offshore’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts. Brookfield privately owns Teekay Offshore.
Teekay Offshore’s preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TOO PR A”, “TOO PR B” and “TOO PR E”, respectively.
For Investor Relations enquiries contact:
Jan Rune Steinsland, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 97052533
Website: www.teekayoffshore.com
Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
