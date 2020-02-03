GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended December 28, 2019.



Robert W. Humphreys, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As we previously reported, our first quarter sales results were impacted by the shortened holiday calendar combined with an earlier shipping cut-off for in-hands holiday receipts. With that said, we are pleased to have delivered strong gross margin performance from our Delta Group segment that more than offset our sales performance during the quarter. We continue to drive efficiencies throughout our business while scaling our integrated vertical manufacturing platform and believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the great growth opportunities that lie ahead for Delta Apparel.”

For the first quarter ended December 28, 2019:

Net sales were $95.9 million, down 5.7% from $101.7 million in the prior year first quarter. Net sales in the Delta Group segment and Salt Life Group segment decreased 5.8% and 4.7%, respectively, from the prior year period.

Gross profit was $19.9 million, a 7.1% increase from $18.6 million in the prior year first quarter. Gross margin improved 240 basis points to 20.7% driven by Delta Group’s improved process efficiencies further leveraging the segment’s integrated vertical manufacturing platform.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses as a percentage of sales was 18.8%, compared to 16.5% in the prior year first quarter. The increase in SG&A expenses principally resulted from investments in our distribution expansion not yet fully leveraged against revenues, coupled with higher equity compensation costs.

Operating income for the quarter was $2.6 million compared to $41 thousand in the prior year first quarter, which included a $2.5 million discrete expense in connection with the resolution of litigation surrounding a 2016 customer bankruptcy.

Net income for the quarter was $0.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.17 per share, in the prior year period. When adjusted for the discrete $2.5 million pre-tax expense, or $0.31 per share, impact of the litigation settlement, adjusted earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.14 per diluted share.

During the quarter, the Company spent approximately $2.5 million on capital expenditures. The Company did not repurchase shares during the period, and approximately $9.5 million remains available under the Company’s authorized share repurchase program as of quarter-end. Total inventory at the end of first quarter fiscal 2020 increased to $197.3 million compared to $179.1 million at fiscal 2019 year-end, primarily driven from the seasonal build of inventory as well as broader product offerings within Activewear and Salt Life. Total debt, including capital lease financing, as of the end of first quarter fiscal 2020 was $147.4 million, up approximately 9% from the fiscal 2019 year-end due primarily to the seasonal higher working capital along with investments in distribution facilities.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, COAST®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer at its branded retail stores and on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,500 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com .

