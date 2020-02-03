MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as hydroponic and indoor growing products, will present at Raymond James & Associates’ 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Chief Financial Officer Randy Coleman will discuss current business strategies at 2:50 p.m. eastern time.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the presentation from the Company’s investor relations at http://investor.scotts.com . An archive of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 12 months.