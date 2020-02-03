NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York behalf of investors who purchased Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (OTC: TCNNF) securities between September 25, 2018 and December 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp., you may, no later than February 28, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THIS CASE

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

On December 17, 2019, Grizzly Research published a report alleging that most of the Company’s cultivation space comes from “hoop houses that produce low quality output,” that there were extensive ties between Trulieve and ongoing FBI investigations into corruption, that the Company’s initial license approval “stinks of corruption,” and that the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions.



On this news, Trulieve’s share price fell $1.51, or more than 12%, to close at $10.40 per share on December 17, 2019.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.