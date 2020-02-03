TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world watches the devastating wildfires in Australia, Montecito will be hosting a community fundraiser, with proceeds from the evening going directly to the Australian Red Cross and Adelaide Hills Wine Region Fire Appeal, supporting wildfire relief efforts.



Taking place on Thursday, February 20, the evening will be hosted by Heather McDougall, General Manager and Sommelier at Montecito Restaurant, and Nick Olivero, General Manager and Sommelier at Peter Pan Bistro.

Guests are invited to explore a selection of world-class Australian wines from some of the country’s top producers, alongside tasty bites and a silent auction at Montecito’s second level wine bar, By The Glass .

“The wildfires in Australia are the worst in recorded history and have resulted in a significant loss of life, destruction of homes, farms and vineyards,” said Heather McDougall. “We all know how easy it can be to read the news, internalize and move on, but we’re all sharing this earth and must all do our part. We hope this fundraiser gives hope to those in Australia who have to rebuild their lives.”

Over 27.7 million acres of land have already been devastated by the wildfires in Australia, which began in late July.

“This is an opportunity to highlight the incredible range of wines produced in Australia and contribute to Australia’s recovery at the same time,” said McDougall.

Montecito, located in the heart of downtown Toronto, is a long-standing crowd favourite in the city’s entertainment district, well-known for its great wines, exceptional dishes and unparalleled customer service.

For the fundraiser, Montecito will be serving only wines from Australia with the support of the following import agencies: The Living Vine, Le Sommelier, Family Wine Merchants, Vinexx, Noble Estates, Bespoke Wine Merchants, Mark Anthony, Breakthru Beverage and Nicholas Pearce Wines to name a few.

“By The Glass, located just above our main dining room at Montecito, is the perfect space for wine lovers to join together. We hope that Toronto will support this evening, and keep Australia in their hearts and glasses,” said McDougall.

By The Glass is located inside Montecito at 299 Adelaide St West. The event will be hosted from 7 pm until 10 pm on February 20, 2020. Tickets are $110 each and will include a festival style wine tasting, along with a hearty selection of passed and stationary canapés created by Chef Guillermo Herbertson.

Early reservations are encouraged as space is limited. Reservations can be made on Eventbrite .

About Montecito and By The Glass

Montecito Restaurant is a modern restaurant collaboration between Hollywood director Ivan Reitman and Toronto-based Innov8 Hospitality. Like its Southern California namesake, Montecito combines casual elegance with effortless sophistication in the heart of Toronto’s Entertainment District. An extension of Montecito’s brand and atmosphere, By The Glass is the newly reopened wine bar located on the second floor, offering a casual approach to world-class wines all available at a set mark up of only $30. Montecito and By The Glass are located at 299 Adelaide St W, Toronto, ON and you can learn more at https://www.montecitorestaurant.ca | Instagram | Facebook