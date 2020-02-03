HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of green energy solutions with strategic investments in green-energy-enabled products and services, today announced that, on January 30, 2020,the Company received a letter of resignation from Anthony S. Chan, CPA, pursuant to which Mr. Chan resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective January 31, 2020. The Company will shortly begin a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.



