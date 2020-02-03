HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2019 results after market close on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The full text of the release will be available on Par Pacific’s website at http://www.parpacific.com .



Par Pacific Holdings Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern)

Dial-in number: (877) 407-3982 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6780 (toll)

Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number at least 10 minutes before the scheduled conference call time.

To access the live audio webcast and related presentation materials, please visit the investor relations section of Par Pacific's website at http://www.parpacific.com .

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (toll). The passcode for the replay is 13698216. The replay will be available until March 11, 2020.

Argus Americas Crude Summit 2020

Par Pacific also today announced that Joseph Israel, President & Chief Executive Officer of Par Petroleum, LLC, will attend the Argus Americas Crude Summit 2020 in Houston, TX on February 5, 2020. He will participate in a panel discussion on the topic of “Energy Transition and the Future for Crude Demand.”

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy and infrastructure businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop energy and infrastructure businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.