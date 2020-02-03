VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: PTF) Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that it has provided the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) its Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “NCIB”) through the facilities of the TSXV, subject to TSXV acceptance.



The Company proposes to undertake the NCIB because, in the opinion of its board of directors, the market price of its common shares (the “Shares”) from time to time may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company and its future growth prospects. The Company believes that in such circumstances, the outstanding Shares represent an appealing investment option since a portion of the Company's cash balance can be invested for an attractive risk adjusted return through the NCIB. The board of directors of the Company believes that the proposed purchase of Shares under the NCIB will enhance shareholder value, is in the best interests of the Company, and is an appropriate use of corporate funds.

As of the date hereof, the Company has 8,083,329 Shares outstanding, of which 7,430,877 Shares represent Pender’s public float. Under TSXV policies, the Company is entitled to purchase up to the maximum of 743,087 Shares, representing 10% of the Company’s public float, over the period that the NCIB is in place.

The NCIB will commence February 10, 2020 following the issuance by the TSXV of their bulletin approving the NCIB and will continue for 12 months thereafter unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. All Shares purchased by the Company will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of TSXV by PI Financial Corp. (“PI”) acting on behalf of the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and will be surrendered by the Company to its transfer agent for cancellation. All purchases under the NCIB will be made at the direction of the Company and only at such time as the Company is not in possession of material undisclosed information.

The Company also announces that it is proposing to enter into an automatic share purchase plan with PI (the “ASPP”) in order to facilitate repurchases of its Shares under the NCIB. Under the ASPP, PI may purchase Shares at times when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to do so, due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases under the ASPP will be made by PI based upon parameters prescribed by the TSXV, applicable Canadian securities laws and terms of the ASPP.

About the Company

Pender Growth Fund Inc. is an investment company with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its investors. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations; primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “PTF”.

Please visit www.pendergrowthfund.com .

