Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles Driving Electric Vehicle Component Market

In 2018, the global electric vehicle component market reached a value of $22.2 billion and is projected to attain $157.4 billion by 2025, advancing at a 29.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2025). The market is witnessing growth because of the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EV) and declining cost of the components used in them. On the basis of end-use, the market is bifurcated into original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket, among which, the larger demand for electric vehicle components was created by the OEMs division in 2018.

When component is taken into consideration, the electric vehicle component market is categorized into battery pack, controller, electric vehicle supply equipment, high-voltage cable, thermal management system, motor, DC-DC converter, power distribution module, and vehicle interface control module. The battery pack category is projected to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period, as it the most important part of the vehicles. Moreover, battery pack accounts for approximately 35–50% of the total cost of electric vehicles, which is why this component is the major revenue contributor to the market.

Among all the regions, namely Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, and Rest of the World, the largest share of the electric vehicle component market was held by the APAC region in 2018. This was due to the increased usage of electric vehicles in the region, primarily in China. Factors including rising government support for EVs in the form of subsidies, increasing environmental concern, and growing ownership costs of internal combustion engine-based vehicles are leading to the use of electric vehicles in the region.

People are becoming more aware regarding the adverse effects of vehicular emissions on the environment, which is why the adoption of EVs is rising, further driving the electric vehicle component market. At the present time, approximately 43% of the total amount of greenhouse gases being emitted in the world is contributed by the automobile sector. Hence, several countries are taking initiatives to curb the emissions by reducing the use of fuel-based vehicles. The increased usage of electric vehicles will result in the reduction of the amount of carbon dioxide being emitted into the environment.

Furthermore, the governments of different countries are increasingly taking steps for supporting the adoption of electric vehicles. Tax exemptions, financial incentives, and purchase rebates are some of the supportive initiatives taken by governments, which are predicted to drive the electric vehicle component market in the coming years. For example, the federal government in the U.S. provides an Internal Revenue Service tax credit of $2,500 to $7,500 per new EV purchased, where the tax credit amount depends on the size of the vehicle and battery capacity.

A key trend that is being observed in the electric vehicle component market is the rising preference for induction motors over synchronous motors. The reason for this is that the induction motors have improved efficiency and aid in reducing the magnetic losses by decreasing the inverter voltage. In addition to this, these motors need minimal maintenance because of the absence of slip rings, brushes, and commutators, which is why their popularity has increased in the recent years.

Thus, the market is growing due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, which is further taking place due to the rapid environmental degradation and rising government support for the adoption of electric vehicles.

