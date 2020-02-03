Press Release

3 February 2020

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Publication of Abstracts for the 2020 ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today the publication of the abstracts to be presented at the ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium, including the abstract covering data from the Phase II MERECA trial which has been accepted for an oral presentation on February 6, 2020.

As previously announced, Immunicum will present updated MERECA results at the symposium, which is being held from February 6-8, 2020 in Orlando, Florida, including the first half-yearly follow-up of patient survival in the study. Immunicum will report the presented data through a press release at the time of presentation. The MERECA trial investigated Immunicum’s lead product, ilixadencel, in combination with Sutent® (sunitinib) as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic kidney cancer.

All abstracts covered at the symposium are available on the ASCO-SITC website Meeting Library: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: A randomized phase II study with ilixadencel, a cell-based immune primer, plus sunitinib versus sunitinib alone in synchronous metastatic renal cell carcinoma

Session Information: Oral Abstract Session A

Session Date & Time: February 6, 2020, 1:40 - 1:50 pm US Eastern time / 7:40 - 7:50 pm CET

Presenter: Magnus Lindskog, MD, PhD

Associate Professor Magnus Lindskog is a clinical oncologist at Uppsala University Hospital, Sweden and participated as the principal investigator in the MERECA study.

In addition, the abstract containing results from the Phase I/II trial of ilixadencel in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) patients which has been accepted for a poster presentation, was also published. Immunicum will provide the poster on its website after the time of the session, details of which are provided below.

Title: Phase I trial evaluating safety and efficacy of intratumorally administered allogeneic monocyte-derived cells (ilixadencel) in advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors

Session Information: Poster Session A

Session Date & Time: February 6, 2020, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm; 6:00 - 7:00 pm US Eastern time / 5:30 - 7:00 pm; February 7, 2020, 0:00 - 1:00 am CET

Presenter: Alex Karlsson-Parra, MD, PhD

About MERECA

MERECA is an exploratory, international, randomized, controlled and open-label Phase II clinical trial in which a total of 88 newly diagnosed, intermediate and poor-prognosis metastatic renal cancer patients were enrolled. Based on a 2-to-1 randomization, patients received either two intratumoral doses of ilixadencel before nephrectomy (surgical removal of the tumor-affected kidney) and subsequent treatment with sunitinib or sunitinib therapy alone post-nephrectomy. The primary objectives of the study are to evaluate median overall survival (OS) and 18-month survival rates. Secondary objectives include evaluation of safety and tolerability, tumor response and immunological profiling including T cell infiltration.

About renal cell cancer / carcinoma

There are approximately 273,000 new cases of Renal Cell Cancer (RCC) diagnosed worldwide each year, representing approximately two percent of all cancers. The therapeutic effect of existing treatments, called targeted therapies, is often of short duration, with limited survival gain. With no alternatives to these therapies, there exists a relatively large unsatisfied medical need for new treatments that are effective, more cost-efficient and have less unwanted side effects.

About GIST

GIST is the most common sarcoma and is highly resistant to conventional radio- and chemotherapy. Although imatinib and other tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) have revolutionized the medical treatment of unresectable and/or metastatic GIST, TKI resistance still represents a major challenge as therapeutic options for advanced GISTs are limited when the disease progresses.

About ilixadencel

Ilixadencel is an off-the-shelf cell-based cancer immunotherapy developed for the treatment of solid tumors. Its active ingredient is activated allogeneic dendritic cells, derived from healthy blood donors. Injection of these cells in the patient’s tumor generates an inflammatory response which in turns leads to tumor-specific activation of the patient’s cytotoxic T cells. To-date ilixadencel has been tested in a range of clinical trials in various solid tumor indications including metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma (mRCC), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) and in combination with several standard-of-care cancer therapies such as the tyrosine kinase inhibitors Sutent® (sunitinib) and Stivarga® (regorafenib), and the checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda® (pembrolizumab). Ilixadencel has consistently maintained a positive safety and tolerability profile and demonstrated initial signs of efficacy as seen in the randomized Phase II MERECA trial. Ilixadencel is currently moving towards late-stage clinical development.

