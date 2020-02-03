PHOENIX, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larry Keener has announced his intention to retire from Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) ("the "Company") effective March 28, 2020. Effective March 29, 2020, Matt Niño has been named to replace Mr. Keener in the role of President, Retail.

Larry Keener’s career with the company began in Palm Harbor Homes, Inc., ("PHH") in 1979 at one of PHH’s first two factories. From there he rose to Chief Executive Officer in 1997 and Chairman of the Board in 2005. He was instrumental in growing PHH into a vertically integrated operation that included 19 plants, 153 retail stores, a mortgage company and an insurance company. Since 2011 when PHH was purchased by Cavco, Larry’s leadership has been a steadying force throughout the company. Beyond his tangible business success and the respect he has throughout the industry, Larry has been a mentor, confidant and advisor to many.

Matt Niño assumes his new role as the Company’s President of Retail with over 30 years of retail experience, 23 of those years with the Palm Harbor Villages ("PHV") organization. For the past 17 years, Matt has served as Executive Vice President of Retail with responsibilities spanning the breadth of the Company’s retail operations. Mr. Niño will be responsible for oversight of existing retail operations and, more broadly, for developing strategies to strengthen the market presence of Cavco manufactured homes nationwide.

Bill Boor, President and CEO, commented, "Larry has been a giant for the manufactured housing industry and at Cavco for many years. What really stands out is his very principled approach to business and how he truly cares about the people he works with. I know I speak for everyone at Cavco in saying that he will be truly missed and in thanking him for the positive impact he has had on so many."

Mr. Boor continued, "I’m very excited to have Matt step into his new role. Matt is a long-time leader within the retail organization. We are very optimistic about the manufactured housing industry dynamics and Matt will play a key role in determining our overall go-to-market strategy. I congratulate him on his new role and look forward to our work together in the years ahead."

