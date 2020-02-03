CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSX: DRT, NASDAQ: DRTT), an interior construction company that uses technology for client-driven design and manufacturing, will release its 2019 year-end financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, after markets close.



A conference call and webcast for the investment community is scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. MST (10:00 a.m. EST). The call and webcast will be hosted by Kevin O’Meara, chief executive officer, Geoff Krause, chief financial officer and Kim MacEachern, director of investor relations.

To join by telephone, dial +1-877-479-7708 (toll-free in North America) or +1-647-427-2478 (international). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time. Click here to listen to the live webcast.

Investors are invited to submit questions to ir@dirtt.com before and during the call. Supplemental information slides will be available within the webcast and at dirtt.com/investors prior to the call start.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available from 11:00 a.m. MST (1:00 p.m. EST) on February 26, 2020 until 9:59 p.m. MST (11:59 p.m. EST) on March 4, 2020.

By phone at +1-855-859-2056 with passcode 7242939

Online

On DIRTT’s website

