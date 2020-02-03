OTTAWA, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a 60-day lockout of refinery workers in Regina that has included picket lines and arrests, Canada’s unions are calling for this lockout to end.



The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) and Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL) reaffirmed their commitment and solidarity with Unifor Local 594 workers who are ready to bargain a fair deal.

“The union has demonstrated a strong desire to bargain with their employer to get back to work,” said CLC President Hassan Yussuff. “Today, I’m calling on CLC’s affiliates to extend their support to these workers, and pressure the employer to bargain in good faith. It’s time to end this lockout.”

Executives at Federated Co-operatives Limited locked out Unifor Local 594 members on December 5, 2019. The dispute deepened through the use of replacement workers and picket lines.

“Over the last 60 days, this protracted dispute has not only harmed refinery workers, but the broader Regina community and needs to end,” added SFL President Lori Johb. “Regina area families, farmers and Co-op members have suffered enough. The community is frustrated and wants this lockout over.”

