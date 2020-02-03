SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 9,602,500 shares of its common stock at the public offering price of $25.00 per share. This includes 1,252,500 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares. Alector received total gross proceeds of approximately $240.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and Cowen acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

