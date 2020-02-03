New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kick Scooter Sharing Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842891/?utm_source=GNW



Increasing Urban Congestion Helping in Kick Scooter Sharing Market Growth



The increasing demand for a fun first- and last-mile commuting option and rising urban road congestion are driving the progress of the kick scooter sharing market across the world. In 2018, such services generated $143.4 million in revenue, which is projected to grow to $4,090.5 million in 2025, at a 51.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2025). Kick scooters are those on which people stand during their journey, and most such vehicles use an electric motor.



On the basis of model, the kick scooter sharing market is bifurcated into multimodal and first- and last-mile. Of these, the first- and last-mile model dominated the market in 2018, as the shared mobility services offered via cars are slightly expensive for short distances; 8 km (5.1 miles) is the average distance for which such services are availed. Further, traffic congestion, parking problems, and air pollution result from the use of cars for short-distance traveling. Therefore, kick scooters not only offer cheap commute, but also help in reducing carbon emissions.



Another reason behind the growing popularity of the concept is that many service providers offer such vehicles via the dockless model, wherein they can be picked up and parked anywhere. This saves time, as people do not need to move around to locate the docking stations. Along with convenience, shared kick scooters are also being adopted for their fun and recreational quotient, and it has been observed that most of the people opting for such services are youths, between the ages of 20 and 35.



The increasing problem of urban road congestion is another significant kick scooter sharing market growth driver. Cars and buses already take up a lot of space on the roads, and their numbers are rising day by day. This is resulting in traffic jams, and almost no space left for pedestrians, in certain places. To make the situation better, the government of numerous countries are promoting kick scooters, as they require significantly less space to travel and park, the latter of which also offers advantages for micromobility firms.



A lucrative opportunity for the kick scooter sharing market lies in the integration of such services with other mobility modes. Several market players, including Lime, Jump, Scoot, and Mobycy, are getting involved in bike sharing, to maximize their revenue and give people more than just one option of traveling short distances. Similarly, Movo and Blinkee also offer scooters, along with kick scooters, for sharing. With more companies adopting such a model, the market is expected to grow further in the coming years.



Across the globe, North America dominated the kick scooter sharing market in 2018, and it is expected to continue on this path throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid popularity of such services here and the fact that these services were introduced in this region before anywhere else. As the concept has proven useful in solving the first- and last-mile travel problem, it is finding more users in North America.



During the forecast period, the market is predicted to display the fastest growth in Europe. The rapid popularity of such services in North America are helping in their swift adoption in Europe, and companies which have been successful in the former region are entering the latter. Thus, the advent of established shared kick scooter providers, coupled with the inflow of heavy investments, is helping the European market progress. Spain, Belgium, France, Austria, and Switzerland are leading the way in shared kick scooter usage in the continent.



Therefore, as such vehicles offer cost-effective short-distance commuting solutions and also check air pollution, their usage is increasing.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842891/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001