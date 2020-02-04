New York, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798590/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.5 Billion by the year 2025, Fiberglass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$132.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$108.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fiberglass will reach a market size of US$265.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ALP Group; Altana AG; Aspen Aerogels, Inc.; BASF SE; Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.; Cabot Corporation; Continental AG; Dow Corning Corporation; Fletcher Building Limited; Johns Manville Corporation; KCC Corporation; Kingspan Group PLC; L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX SpA; Nichia Corporation; Owens Corning; Pacor, Inc.; Saint-Gobain SA; Thermaflex International Holding B.V.; Thermaxx Jackets, LLC.; TROCELLEN GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798590/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Primer
Advanced Thermal Properties Propel Demand in Thermal Insulation
Market
Need for Weatherproofing Drives the Floor Thermal Insulation
Market
Need for Noise Free Environments Drive the Acoustic Insulation
Market
Demand from Thermal insulation Market Drives the Flexible Foam
Insulation Industry
Rapid Growth in Infrastructure Leads to Rise in Demand for
Electrical Insulation
Increasing Use from Multitude of Applications Drive Growth in
the Fiberglass Insulation Market
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Innovative Building Insulation Material, Cavipor®, from BASF
Flexible Elastomeric Foam for Thermal and Sound Insulation from
Aerofoam
Anisotropic, Thermally Insulating Material for Thermal
Insulation Applications
Global Competitor Market Shares
Flexible Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Thermal Regulation for Existing Buildings in France
UK: Thermal Insulation Regulations for Buildings
EPC Legislation Changes for Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards
in UK
Legal Obligations for Thermal Insulation in Belgium
Insulation Regulations for Rental Homes in New Zealand
Building Insulation: Environmental Considerations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Flexible Insulation Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Flexible Insulation Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Flexible Insulation Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Fiberglass (Material) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Fiberglass (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Fiberglass (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Elastomer (Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Elastomer (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Elastomer (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Aerogel (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Aerogel (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Aerogel (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Thermal (Insulation Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Thermal (Insulation Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Thermal (Insulation Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Acoustic (Insulation Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Acoustic (Insulation Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Acoustic (Insulation Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Electrical (Insulation Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Electrical (Insulation Type) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Electrical (Insulation Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Flexible Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: Flexible Insulation Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 26: Flexible Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Flexible Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Flexible Insulation Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Flexible Insulation Market in the United States by
Insulation Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Flexible Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 32: Flexible Insulation Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Flexible Insulation Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Canadian Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Flexible Insulation Historic Market Review
by Insulation Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Flexible Insulation Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Insulation Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 38: Flexible Insulation Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Flexible Insulation Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Flexible Insulation: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Insulation Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Flexible Insulation Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Flexible Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible
Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 44: Flexible Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in China
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Flexible Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Chinese Flexible Insulation Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Insulation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Flexible Insulation Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Flexible Insulation Market by Insulation
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Flexible Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Flexible Insulation Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Flexible Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Flexible Insulation Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Flexible Insulation Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 53: European Flexible Insulation Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 54: Flexible Insulation Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: European Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Flexible Insulation Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Insulation Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Flexible Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Flexible Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Flexible Insulation Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: French Flexible Insulation Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Flexible Insulation Market in France by Insulation
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Flexible Insulation Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Flexible Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: German Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 65: Flexible Insulation Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: German Flexible Insulation Market Share Distribution
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Flexible Insulation Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Flexible Insulation Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Flexible Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible
Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 71: Flexible Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in Italy
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Flexible Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Italian Flexible Insulation Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Insulation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Flexible Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Flexible Insulation Market by Insulation
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Flexible Insulation Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 77: Flexible Insulation Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Flexible Insulation Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Flexible Insulation: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Insulation
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Flexible Insulation Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Flexible Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 83: Flexible Insulation Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Flexible Insulation Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Spanish Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Flexible Insulation Historic Market Review by
Insulation Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Flexible Insulation Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Insulation Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Flexible Insulation Market in Russia in US$ Million
by Material: 2018-2025
Table 89: Flexible Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Flexible Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Flexible Insulation Market in Russia by Insulation
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Flexible Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Flexible Insulation Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 95: Rest of Europe Flexible Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 96: Flexible Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Flexible Insulation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Flexible Insulation Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Insulation Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Flexible Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Flexible Insulation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Flexible Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Flexible Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Flexible Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Flexible Insulation Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Flexible Insulation Market Share Shift
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Flexible Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific by
Insulation Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Flexible Insulation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Flexible Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australian Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 110: Flexible Insulation Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Flexible Insulation Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Flexible Insulation Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Flexible Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Flexible Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 116: Flexible Insulation Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Flexible Insulation Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Indian Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Flexible Insulation Historic Market Review by
Insulation Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Flexible Insulation Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Insulation Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Flexible Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Flexible Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 123: Flexible Insulation Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Flexible Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Flexible Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Flexible Insulation Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Insulation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 128: Flexible Insulation Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Insulation Market
Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible Insulation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Insulation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Flexible Insulation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Insulation Market
Share Analysis by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Flexible Insulation Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Flexible Insulation Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Flexible Insulation Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Flexible Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 137: Flexible Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in
Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Flexible Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Latin American Flexible Insulation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Insulation Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Flexible Insulation Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Flexible Insulation Market by
Insulation Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Flexible Insulation Demand Potential in Argentina in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 143: Argentinean Flexible Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 144: Flexible Insulation Market in Argentina: Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Flexible Insulation Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Insulation Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Flexible Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Flexible Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Flexible Insulation Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Flexible Insulation Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Flexible Insulation Market in Brazil by Insulation
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Flexible Insulation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Flexible Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Mexican Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 155: Flexible Insulation Market in Mexico: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Flexible Insulation Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Flexible Insulation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Flexible Insulation Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Flexible Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Flexible Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 161: Flexible Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Flexible Insulation Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Flexible Insulation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Insulation Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 164: Flexible Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America
by Insulation Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Flexible Insulation Market
Share Breakdown by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Flexible Insulation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Flexible Insulation Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Flexible Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Flexible Insulation Market in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 170: Flexible Insulation Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Flexible Insulation Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Flexible Insulation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Flexible Insulation Historic Market
by Insulation Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Flexible Insulation Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Insulation Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 176: Flexible Insulation Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Flexible Insulation Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Market for Flexible Insulation: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Insulation Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Flexible Insulation Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Flexible Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Flexible Insulation Demand Potential in Israel in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 182: Israeli Flexible Insulation Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 183: Flexible Insulation Market in Israel: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Israeli Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Flexible Insulation Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Insulation Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Flexible Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Flexible Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 188: Flexible Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Flexible Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Flexible Insulation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Insulation Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 191: Flexible Insulation Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Flexible Insulation Market by
Insulation Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Flexible Insulation Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Flexible Insulation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 195: Flexible Insulation Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Flexible Insulation Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Insulation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Flexible Insulation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Flexible Insulation Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Rest of Middle East Flexible Insulation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 200: Flexible Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Flexible Insulation Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Flexible Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Insulation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Flexible Insulation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Flexible Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: Flexible Insulation Market in Africa in US$ Million
by Material: 2018-2025
Table 206: Flexible Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 207: African Flexible Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Flexible Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Insulation Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Flexible Insulation Market in Africa by Insulation
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Flexible Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Insulation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALP GROUP
ALTANA AG
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.
BASF SE
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL (GROUP)
CABOT CORPORATION
CONTINENTAL AG
DOW CORNING CORPORATION
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION
KCC CORPORATION
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX SPA
NICHIA CORPORATION
OWENS CORNING
PACOR
SAINT-GOBAIN SA
THERMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL HOLDING B.V.
THERMAXX JACKETS, LLC.
TROCELLEN GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798590/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
New Logo Rlk Rectangulaire fond blanc.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: