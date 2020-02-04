New York, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fireproof Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798582/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.3 Billion by the year 2025, Glass Wool will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$251.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$202.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Glass Wool will reach a market size of US$689 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE; Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.; Berkshire Hathaway Inc.; GAF; Kingspan Group PLC; Knauf Insulation GmbH; Owens Corning; Paroc Group Oy; Rockwool International A/S; Saint-Gobain SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798582/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Fireproof Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Fireproof Insulation Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Fireproof Insulation Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Glass Wool (Material) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Glass Wool (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Glass Wool (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Stone Wool (Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Stone Wool (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Stone Wool (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Plastic Foam (Material) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Plastic Foam (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Plastic Foam (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Residential Buildings (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Residential Buildings (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Residential Buildings (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Commercial Buildings (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Commercial Buildings (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Commercial Buildings (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Fireproof Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 22: Fireproof Insulation Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 23: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Fireproof Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Fireproof Insulation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 29: Fireproof Insulation Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Fireproof Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 35: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Fireproof Insulation Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof
Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof
Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 41: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in
China in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Fireproof Insulation in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Fireproof Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Fireproof Insulation Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Fireproof Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 51: Fireproof Insulation Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: European Fireproof Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Fireproof Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Fireproof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Fireproof Insulation Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: French Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Fireproof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Fireproof Insulation Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: German Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 62: Fireproof Insulation Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: German Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Fireproof Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Fireproof Insulation Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof
Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 68: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Fireproof Insulation in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 74: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Fireproof Insulation Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Fireproof Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Fireproof Insulation Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 80: Fireproof Insulation Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Fireproof Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Fireproof Insulation Market in Russia in US$ Million
by Material: 2018-2025
Table 86: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Fireproof Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Europe Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 93: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Fireproof Insulation Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Fireproof Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Fireproof Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Fireproof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Fireproof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 107: Fireproof Insulation Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Fireproof Insulation Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Fireproof Insulation Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Fireproof Insulation Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 113: Fireproof Insulation Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Fireproof Insulation Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Fireproof Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 120: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Fireproof Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 125: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market
Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Fireproof Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Fireproof Insulation Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 134: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in
Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Fireproof Insulation in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Argentina
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 140: Argentinean Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 141: Fireproof Insulation Market in Argentina: Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Fireproof Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Fireproof Insulation Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Fireproof Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Fireproof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Fireproof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Mexican Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 152: Fireproof Insulation Market in Mexico: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Fireproof Insulation Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Fireproof Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Fireproof Insulation Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 158: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Fireproof Insulation Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Fireproof Insulation Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 164: Fireproof Insulation Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 167: Fireproof Insulation Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market Shares
in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Fireproof Insulation Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 173: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Fireproof Insulation Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof
Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Israel in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 179: Israeli Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 180: Fireproof Insulation Market in Israel: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Israeli Fireproof Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 182: Fireproof Insulation Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 185: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Fireproof Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fireproof Insulation in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Fireproof Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Fireproof Insulation Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Fireproof Insulation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 192: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Fireproof Insulation Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Fireproof Insulation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Rest of Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 197: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market
Share Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: Fireproof Insulation Market in Africa in US$ Million
by Material: 2018-2025
Table 203: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 204: African Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Fireproof Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BASF SE
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL (GROUP)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
GAF
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
KNAUF INSULATION GMBH
OWENS CORNING
PAROC GROUP OY
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S
SAINT-GOBAIN SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798582/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
New Logo Rlk Rectangulaire fond blanc.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: