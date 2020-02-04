FINANCIAL STATEMENT AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019
CEO Cees ’t Hart says: “We’re pleased with our results in 2019. We saw healthy top-line growth, strong margin improvement and strong cash flow. In recent years, we’ve strengthened our business considerably, and we’ll continue to execute on our SAIL’22 priorities and further reinforce our Funding the Journey culture to support long-term growth and value creation for shareholders.
“The 2019 results allow us to once again make a significant cash return to our shareholders, as shown by the Supervisory Board’s decision to recommend a dividend increase of 17% to DKK 21 and to initiate a DKK 5.0bn share buy-back programme.”
Carlsberg will present the results at a conference call today at 9.00 a.m. CET (8.00 a.m. GMT). Dial-in information and a slide deck are available beforehand on www.carlsberggroup.com.
