KYOTO, Japan, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced the following personnel changes based on the resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 4, 2020.



1. Reason for the changes

Further enhance the Company’s management system to generate consolidated net sales of 10 trillion yen in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2031.

2. Appointment of new President

(1) Details

Mr. Jun Seki

Current position: Special Executive Consultant

New position: President and Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Hiroyuki Yoshimoto

Current position: Representative Director, President and Chief Operating Officer

New position: Representative Director and Executive Vice President

*Mr. Yoshimoto will assume the post of Executive General Manager of the Company’s Appliance, Commercial & Industrial Motor Business Unit on March 1, 2020.

(2) Effective date: April 1, 2020

3. Appointment of a new representative director

(1) Details

Mr. Jun Seki

Previous position: President and Chief Operating Officer

New position: Representative Director, President and Chief Operating Officer

(2) Effective date: June 17, 2020

This personnel change will take effect on June 17, 2020 upon shareholder approval at the Regular General Meeting of Shareholders and a subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on the same day.



Brief personal history of Mr. Jun Seki, the newly appointed President and Chief Operating Officer, is as follows.

Name: Jun Seki Birthdate: May 9, 1961 (age 58) Birthplace: Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan

Education and career summary:

March 1984: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, School of Systems Engineering, National Defense Academy of Japan April 1986: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. April 2014: Senior Vice President December 2019: Executive Officer, Vice-COO January 2020: Special Executive Consultant, Nidec Corporation (current position)



Number of the Company’s shares in possession: 0 (as of January 16, 2020)