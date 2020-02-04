SATO Corporation Stock exchange release, 4 February 2020 at 8:15 am

SATO’s EVP, Rental Housing Business, Antti Asteljoki has resigned and leaves the company on 4th February 2020. SATO´s EVP, Investments Antti Aarnio, has been appointed also as the head of Rental Housing Business. Aarnio will take on the position without delay.



”We thank Antti Asteljoki for his contribution in SATO for the past four years. He has lead especially successfully our Customer First strategic project, which has created a significant competitive advantage for the company, as well as excellent results”, says Rahi.

”I have really enjoyed my years in SATO and I want to thank everyone in the organization for commitment to our challenging targets and for achieving them. The company is now in good position to continue towards the next developmental stage”, says Antti Asteljoki. “I have engaged in aiding the CEO during the spring.”





Further information



President and CEO Sharam Rahi, tel. +358 201 34 4001

www.sato.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, principal media, www.sato.fi





SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2018 SATO owned around 25,900 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St. Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.

The SATO Group's net sales in 2018 were EUR 290 million, operating profit EUR 273 million and profit before taxes EUR 231 million. The value of SATO's investment properties was roughly EUR 3.9 billion.