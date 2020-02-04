To the shareholders of

Demant A/S



4 February 2020





Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of Demant A/S to be held on:

Tuesday, 10 March 2019 at 4:00pm CET

at the company’s address

Kongebakken 9, 2765 Smørum, Denmark

Agenda

In accordance with Article 8.2 of the Articles of Association, the agenda is as follows:

1. The Board of Directors’ report on the company’s activities in the past year.

The Board of Directors recommends that the report be adopted.

2. Presentation for approval of the audited Annual Report 2019, including the consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors recommends that the Annual Report 2019 be approved.

3. Approval of remuneration for the Board of Directors for the current financial year.

The Board of Directors recommends that the proposed remuneration be approved.

4. Resolution on the appropriation of profit or payment of loss according to the approved Annual Report 2019.

The Board of Directors proposes that the profit of DKK 971 million be transferred to the company's reserves to the effect that no dividend be paid.

5. Election of members to the Board of Directors.

Under Article 11.2 of the Articles of Association, Board members elected by the AGM are elected for one-year terms. At the 2020 AGM, Niels B. Christiansen, Niels Jacobsen, Benedikte Leroy and Lars Rasmussen stand for re-election, whereas Peter Foss does not stand for re-election. The Board proposes that Anja Madsen be elected new member of the Board.

6. Election of auditor.

The Board of Directors proposes that Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab be re-elected.

7. Any proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders.

The Board of Directors has submitted the following proposals:

a) Reduction of the company’s share capital

b) Authorisation to the Board of Directors to let the company acquire own shares

c) Approval of the company's remuneration policy

d) Authority to the chairman of the AGM

8. Any other business





Before the AGM, coffee and cake will be served from 3:00pm.

Please note that the entire AGM will from 4:00pm be webcast on the company’s website,

www.demant.com . The webcast will only cover podium and lectern.





Further information:

Søren Nielsen, President & CEO

Phone +45 3917 7300

www.demant.com Other contacts:

René Schneider, CFO

Søren B. Andersson, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

Mathias Holten Møller, Investor Relations Officer

Christian Lange, Investor Relations Officer

Trine Kromann-Mikkelsen, VP Corporate Communication and Relations

