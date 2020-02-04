Ambu begins the year with double-digit sales growth, and a good performance across all geographies. The expansion of the sales organization as well as the preparations for products to be launched during 2019/20 are progressing as planned. Full-year financial guidance is maintained.
“In the first quarter of 2019/20, we have successfully executed on the strategic decisions that were made last year, and with double-digit revenue growth at 14% we have a good start to the year. All geographies and business areas are performing as planned and on our biggest market, the US, we have managed to transition most of the business from the former distributor and done so ahead of plan. At the same time, we are expanding the US salesforce to be ready for the product launches in this financial year. Our launch plans are progressing as expected and we are on schedule to launch three major products for our single-use endoscopy business this year,” says CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez.
Highlights for the quarter – Solid growth across business areas
