OP Corporate Bank plc's Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January - 31 December 2019

Consolidated earnings before tax were EUR 412 million (439). Total income rose by 11% and total expenses by 4%. Investment income increased by 76% to EUR 384 million and net interest income by 8% to EUR 295 million. OP Financial Group transferred the management of the personnel’s statutory earnings-related pension insurance and the related portfolio to Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company at the end of 2018, which lowered expenses by EUR 34 million a year ago. In view of this, comparable expenses decreased by 2%. Earnings for the reporting period were eroded by a EUR 146 million decrease in net insurance income, a EUR 38 million increase in impairment loss on receivables and a EUR 28 million increase in ICT costs.

Corporate Banking earnings before tax decreased by 27% to EUR 262 million. The earnings were reduced by lower net investment income, higher expenses and higher impairment loss on receivables. The decrease in net investment income was affected by changes made in the valuation models of derivatives, value changes in credit and counterparty risks of derivatives, and lower capital gains than a year ago. Net interest income increased by 9.7% to EUR 383 million. The loan portfolio increased in the year to December by 6.2% to EUR 23.7 billion. The cost/income ratio was 41.1% (32.6).

earnings before tax increased by 66% to EUR 200 million due to growth in investment income. Investment income was EUR 242 million (28). Net insurance income decreased to EUR 402 million (549). The reduction in the discount rate of insurance liability reduced net insurance income by EUR 136 million. The operating combined ratio was 92.7% (92.0). Other Operations earnings before tax were EUR –50 million (–42) as a result of a decrease in net interest income. Liquidity and access to funding remained good.

earnings before tax were EUR –50 million (–42) as a result of a decrease in net interest income. Liquidity and access to funding remained good. The CET1 ratio was 14.9% (15.1) on 31 December 2019. The planned adoption of a new definition of default in March 2020 is expected to weaken the CET1 ratio by 0.7 percentage points.

Earnings before tax, EUR million Q1–4/2019 Q1–4/2018 Change, % Corporate Banking 262 361 -27.2 Insurance 200 120 66.1 Other Operations -50 -42 - Group total 412 439 -6.2 Return on equity (ROE), % 7.8 8.5 -0.7* Return on assets (ROA), % 0.49 0.54 -0.05*

Comparatives deriving from the income statement are based on figures reported for the corresponding period a year ago. Unless otherwise specified, balance-sheet and other cross-sectional figures on 31 December 2018 are used as comparatives.

*Change in ratio

Outlook for 2020

Risks in financial markets were seen to ease during the latter half of the year. Interest rates rose from the August bottom but remained lower than in early 2019. Stock prices continued their rise in the fourth quarter. Stock markets strengthened markedly during the year. The European Central Bank (ECB) cut the deposit rate from –0.4% to –0.5% in September and began in early November its asset purchases worth EUR 20 billion a month. The ECB announced that it would keep the main refinancing rate unchanged or lower until the inflation outlook is in line with the inflation target. Prolonged exceptionally low interest rates are a strain on financial institutions.

In 2020, the quality of the loan portfolio and demand for loans are expected to remain good and Non-life Insurance premium revenue is expected to remain at a healthy level. The most significant uncertainties affecting earnings relate to changes in the interest rate and investment environment, market growth rate, changes in the competitive situation, impairment loss on receivables and the effect of large claims on claims expenditure.

In 2020, full-year earnings estimates will only be provided at the OP Financial Group level, in its financial statements bulletin and interim reports.

All forward-looking statements in this Financial Statements Bulletin expressing the management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions are based on the current view of the future development in the operating environment and the future financial performance of OP Corporate Bank Group and its various functions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Financial reporting in 2020

OP Corporate Bank plc publishes the following financial information pursuant to the regular disclosure obligation of a securities issuer:

Time of publication of 2019 reports:

OP Corporate Bank's Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements for 2019 Week 9 OP Corporate Bank's Corporate Governance Statement 2019 Week 9

Schedule for Interim Reports in 2020:

Interim Report Q1/2020 28 April 2020 Half-year Financial Report H1/2020 21 July 2020 Interim Report Q1−3/2020 22 October 2020

Helsinki, 4 February 2020

OP Corporate Bank plc

Board of Directors

