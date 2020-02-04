OP Corporate Bank plc
Financial Statements Bulletin
Stock Exchange Release 4 February 2020 at 9.00am EET
OP Corporate Bank plc's Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January - 31 December 2019
|Earnings before tax, EUR million
|Q1–4/2019
|Q1–4/2018
|Change, %
|Corporate Banking
|262
|361
|-27.2
|Insurance
|200
|120
|66.1
|Other Operations
|-50
|-42
|-
|Group total
|412
|439
|-6.2
|Return on equity (ROE), %
|7.8
|8.5
|-0.7*
|Return on assets (ROA), %
|0.49
|0.54
|-0.05*
Comparatives deriving from the income statement are based on figures reported for the corresponding period a year ago. Unless otherwise specified, balance-sheet and other cross-sectional figures on 31 December 2018 are used as comparatives.
*Change in ratio
Outlook for 2020
Risks in financial markets were seen to ease during the latter half of the year. Interest rates rose from the August bottom but remained lower than in early 2019. Stock prices continued their rise in the fourth quarter. Stock markets strengthened markedly during the year. The European Central Bank (ECB) cut the deposit rate from –0.4% to –0.5% in September and began in early November its asset purchases worth EUR 20 billion a month. The ECB announced that it would keep the main refinancing rate unchanged or lower until the inflation outlook is in line with the inflation target. Prolonged exceptionally low interest rates are a strain on financial institutions.
In 2020, the quality of the loan portfolio and demand for loans are expected to remain good and Non-life Insurance premium revenue is expected to remain at a healthy level. The most significant uncertainties affecting earnings relate to changes in the interest rate and investment environment, market growth rate, changes in the competitive situation, impairment loss on receivables and the effect of large claims on claims expenditure.
In 2020, full-year earnings estimates will only be provided at the OP Financial Group level, in its financial statements bulletin and interim reports.
All forward-looking statements in this Financial Statements Bulletin expressing the management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions are based on the current view of the future development in the operating environment and the future financial performance of OP Corporate Bank Group and its various functions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.
Financial reporting in 2020
OP Corporate Bank plc publishes the following financial information pursuant to the regular disclosure obligation of a securities issuer:
Time of publication of 2019 reports:
|OP Corporate Bank's Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements for 2019
|Week 9
|OP Corporate Bank's Corporate Governance Statement 2019
|Week 9
Schedule for Interim Reports in 2020:
|Interim Report Q1/2020
|28 April 2020
|Half-year Financial Report H1/2020
|21 July 2020
|Interim Report Q1−3/2020
|22 October 2020
Helsinki, 4 February 2020
OP Corporate Bank plc
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Katja Keitaanniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 (0)10 252 1387
Tuuli Kousa, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 (0)10 252 2957
OP Corporate Bank plc is part of OP Financial Group. OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other's debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP's central bank.
OP Corporate Bank plc
Helsinki, FINLAND
