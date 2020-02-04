Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc has received a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Stiftelsen Tre Smeder sr that its shares and voting rights at Aktia Bank have decreased below the disclosure threshold of 5% on 3 February 2020. Following the transaction Stiftelsen Tre Smeder sr owns 2.48% of Aktia Bank’s shares and voting rights.

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached 2.48 – 2.48 69,172,437 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9.34 – 9.34

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000058870 1,713,545 – 2.48 – SUBTOTAL A 1,713,545 2.48

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights – – – – – – SUBTOTAL B – – – – –

For more information, please contact:

Mia Bengts, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 247 6348

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838

