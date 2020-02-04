Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

4 February 2020 at 9.05 a.m.

Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

Aktia Bank Plc has received a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Erkki Etola, according to which the total shares and voting rights in Aktia Bank of Tiiviste-Group Oy, Oy Etra Invest Ab and Etola Oy, which are companies controlled by Erkki Etola, in total have increased over the disclosure threshold of 5% on 3 February 2020. Following the transaction said companies controlled by Erkki Etola own 6.22% of Aktia Bank’s shares and voting rights in total.

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached 6.22 – 6.22 69,172,437 Position of previous notification (if applicable) – – – –

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000058870 4,300,000 – 6.22 – SUBTOTAL A 4,300,000 – 6.22 –

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Numbers of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights – – – – – – SUBTOTAL B – – – – –

Ownership of the companies controlled by Erkki Etola after rise of disclosure obligation:

Shareholder % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total number of shares, voting rights and financial instruments Tiiviste-Group Oy 2.89 – 2,000,000 Oy Etra Invest Ab 2.89 – 2,000,000 Etola Oy 0.43 – 300,000 Total 6.22 – 4,300,000

According to the notification Tiiviste-Group Oy is controlled by Erkki Etola by direct ownership (85.6%). Oy Etra Invest Ab and Etola Oy are controlled by Erkki Etola through direct and indirect ownership (total 55.9%).

