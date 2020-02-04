In January 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 617 374 passengers, which is a 12.4% increase compared to January 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 5.4% to 29 786 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.4% to 72 965 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2020 were the following:

January 2020 January 2019 Change Passengers 617 374 549 278 12.4% Finland - Sweden 182 146 146 591 24.3% Estonia - Finland 328 241 314 265 4.4% Estonia - Sweden 63 455 45 388 39.8% Latvia - Sweden 43 532 43 034 1.2% Cargo Units 29 786 31 475 -5.4% Finland - Sweden 6 876 5 975 15.1% Estonia - Finland 17 995 21 288 -15.5% Estonia - Sweden 3 830 2 898 32.2% Latvia - Sweden 1 085 1 314 -17.4% Passenger Vehicles 72 965 71 236 2.4% Finland - Sweden 8 329 6 422 29.7% Estonia - Finland 56 520 56 661 -0.2% Estonia - Sweden 4 284 3 524 21.6% Latvia - Sweden 3 832 4 629 -17.2%

The following operational factors influenced the development in January 2020:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

Cargo vessel Seawind did not operate on the route for 26 days, shuttle vessel Megastar for 4 days and cruise ferry Silja Europa for 6 days due to scheduled maintenance.

The difference in the number of cargo units transported in January compared to the same period last year is the result of different freight capacities in the month of January in 2019 and 2020 due to market participants' vessel dockings.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Cruise ferry Romantika did not operate on the route for 12 days due to scheduled maintenance.





