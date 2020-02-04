In January 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 617 374 passengers, which is a 12.4% increase compared to January 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 5.4% to 29 786 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.4% to 72 965 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2020 were the following:
|January 2020
|January 2019
|Change
|Passengers
|617 374
|549 278
|12.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|182 146
|146 591
|24.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|328 241
|314 265
|4.4%
|Estonia - Sweden
|63 455
|45 388
|39.8%
|Latvia - Sweden
|43 532
|43 034
|1.2%
|Cargo Units
|29 786
|31 475
|-5.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|6 876
|5 975
|15.1%
|Estonia - Finland
|17 995
|21 288
|-15.5%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 830
|2 898
|32.2%
|Latvia - Sweden
|1 085
|1 314
|-17.4%
|Passenger Vehicles
|72 965
|71 236
|2.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|8 329
|6 422
|29.7%
|Estonia - Finland
|56 520
|56 661
|-0.2%
|Estonia - Sweden
|4 284
|3 524
|21.6%
|Latvia - Sweden
|3 832
|4 629
|-17.2%
The following operational factors influenced the development in January 2020:
ESTONIA – FINLAND
Cargo vessel Seawind did not operate on the route for 26 days, shuttle vessel Megastar for 4 days and cruise ferry Silja Europa for 6 days due to scheduled maintenance.
The difference in the number of cargo units transported in January compared to the same period last year is the result of different freight capacities in the month of January in 2019 and 2020 due to market participants' vessel dockings.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Cruise ferry Romantika did not operate on the route for 12 days due to scheduled maintenance.
Veiko Haavapuu
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee
