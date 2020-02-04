In January 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 617 374 passengers, which is a 12.4% increase compared to January 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 5.4% to 29 786 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.4% to 72 965 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2020 were the following:

 January 2020January 2019Change
Passengers617 374549 27812.4%
Finland - Sweden182 146146 59124.3%
Estonia - Finland328 241314 2654.4%
Estonia - Sweden63 45545 38839.8%
Latvia - Sweden43 53243 0341.2%
    
Cargo Units29 78631 475-5.4%
Finland - Sweden6 8765 97515.1%
Estonia - Finland17 99521 288-15.5%
Estonia - Sweden3 8302 89832.2%
Latvia - Sweden1 0851 314-17.4%
    
Passenger Vehicles72 96571 2362.4%
Finland - Sweden8 3296 42229.7%
Estonia - Finland56 52056 661-0.2%
Estonia - Sweden4 2843 52421.6%
Latvia - Sweden3 8324 629-17.2%

The following operational factors influenced the development in January 2020:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

Cargo vessel Seawind did not operate on the route for 26 days, shuttle vessel Megastar for 4 days and cruise ferry Silja Europa for 6 days due to scheduled maintenance.
The difference in the number of cargo units transported in January compared to the same period last year is the result of different freight capacities in the month of January in 2019 and 2020 due to market participants' vessel dockings. 

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Cruise ferry Romantika did not operate on the route for 12 days due to scheduled maintenance.


Veiko Haavapuu
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee

Attachment