AKVA group ASA hereby announce that Simon Nyquist Martinsen today has declared his resignation of his position as CFO. Mr Martinsen will continue to serve as CFO in his 6 months’ notice period, until further notice is given.

Dated: 4 February 2020

AKVA group ASA

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act