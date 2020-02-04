Salesforce Services Market Research Report: By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), Service Type (Planning, Execution, System Management), Application (Sales, Marketing, Commerce Cloud, Analytics), Industry (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom)



NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global salesforce services market share was valued at $9,124.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $55,307.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during 2020–2030. The system management category under service type segment is expected to record fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing demand for salesforce monitoring. It provides smart alerts to support teams to predict and prevent all major issues related to customer relationship management (CRM) applications, which, in turn, helps to streamline business functions.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/salesforce-services-market/report-sample

Leveraging quality CRM tools, such as salesforce, enables ease of communication, improved customer service, and data organization, which lead to enhanced process management and timely resolution of the issues. Salesforce services offer intuitive, autonomous, and intelligent software that enable a thorough analysis and efficient use of customer feedback. This includes reviewing and collecting customer data by leveraging a software that allows for automatic segmentation to ensure fast and effective representation of customer demographics.

Salesforce services are integrated with AI capabilities that enable a user to develop custom-AI platform to predict business outcomes, such as lifetime value of a service, in order to train and deploy bots customized as per the business’s CRM suite. Further, with the help of advance machine learning technology, these platforms are able to identify the intent of a body text and then assist organizations in effective decision making. AI helps recognize relevant patterns in the company’s data to avoid any deviations from the target plan of action and improve the productivity. Hence, leveraging AI capabilities of salesforce services is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

Browse report overview with 106 tables and 69 figures spread through 164 pages and detailed TOC on "Salesforce Services Market Research Report - Global Industry Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/salesforce-services-market

The commerce cloud category is projected to record fastest growth under the application segment in the market during the forecast period. It can be attributed to the evolution of e-commerce, which in the U.S. alone is valued close to $500 billion. The commerce cloud assists in funnel analysis wherein users dropping out of the sales funnel are identified, and metrics to reduce such drops are deployed.



The BFSI industry held the largest share in the salesforce services market in 2019, and it is further projected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth in BFSI can be attributed to the heavy focus of the BFSI sector on customer engagement through digital applications and enhanced payment services.

Together, North America and Europe are expected to hold over 70% share cumulatively in the global salesforce services market in 2030. Large adoption of CRM solutions, penetration of cloud services, large IT spending, and technological advancement are some of the key factors supporting the growth of the market in these regions.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=salesforce-services-market

On the other hand, APAC is expected to register fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Economic development, growing adoption of advanced technologies, and surging BFSI industry in APAC countries are some of key factors driving the salesforce services market.

The salesforce services market is highly competitive with large number of key players, including SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Adobe Inc., DXC Technology, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and AT&T Inc.

In recent years, major players in the salesforce services market have taken several strategic measures to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in November 2019, Salesforce.com Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services Inc. The former has introduced Service Cloud Voice, a new service that is integrated with Amazon Connect, in order to provide agents across a contact center with a set of tools in their workspace, allowing them to deliver enhanced customer service support.

More Reports of ICT And Media By P&S Intelligence

Voice Assistant Market

Implementation of voice assistant in classrooms would act as a catalyst to enhance the capabilities of students. Voice assistants are much preferred by the tutors, owing to their capabilities, such as rapid response pertaining to facts and questions either directly or through referred sources.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/voice-assistant-market

VoIP Software Market

During the forecast period, the VoIP software market is projected to witness the fastest growth in the SIP trunking category. This can be attributed to the high adoption of the technology, as it provides support for on-premises public switched telephone network (PSTN) connectivity.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/voip-software-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com