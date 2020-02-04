A1 Bulgaria selects Agama for service quality and customer experience assurance

A1 Telekom Austria Group expands its Agama solution into Bulgaria

(Linköping, Sweden, February 4, 2020) – Agama Technologies, the specialist in video service quality and customer experience, today announces that A1 Bulgaria, part of A1 Telekom Austria Group, has implemented Agama’s Client Device Monitoring and Analytics solution (CDM). This solution enables real-time understanding of service performance and customer experience for every subscriber.

A1 Bulgaria, a leading provider of digital services and telecommunications solutions in Bulgaria, chose Agama’s CDM solution because it wants to assure service performance and delivery to every subscriber to its new interactive TV service, A1 Xplore TV.

The Agama CDM solution provides detailed high-resolution, real-time information on service quality and viewer experience. By using the Agama CDM solution, A1 Bulgaria gains awareness and insights into its IP and cable hybrid set-top-boxes and its delivery network.

“We constantly strive to create the best viewer experience for our customers. The Agama solution enables us to enhance the quality of experience for each and everyone of our customers through a more proactive and data-driven way of working. This solution gives us visibility into the access network, all the way through to our subscribers’ devices. This valuable awareness and insight forms a great foundation for our operations and product teams in the decision-making process,” explains Jordan Mladenov, Senior Manager, Video Services Management Department, A1 Bulgaria.

“We are delighted that A1 Bulgaria has chosen Agama as its partner and that our solution is expanding across the A1 Group. We look forward to supporting A1 Bulgaria in its work to make its new service a success,” adds Mikael Dahlgren, CEO Agama Technologies.

The Agama Client Device Monitoring and Analytics solution has a proven scalability across many millions of devices. It supports all delivery technologies and can be used in OTT, IPTV, cable and hybrid deployments. The CDM’s dashboards, alarming, correlation and analytics applications help operations and development teams to efficiently operate and improve a video service.

With unique analytics, visualization and integration capabilities, Agama enables service providers to implement a data-driven way of working across departments and workflows. The Agama solution empowers operations, product management, marketing and customer-facing teams with awareness and insights that drive customer satisfaction, lower operational costs and increase agility.

About Agama Technologies

Agama Technologies specializes in empowering video operators’ business processes with awareness and insights that can drastically lower operational costs and improve customer satisfaction. With extensive experience and an industry-leading solution for monitoring, analytics and visualization of video service quality and customer experience, Agama helps operators to implement a data-driven way of working to assure optimal service quality, improve operational efficiency and increase customer understanding.

The company is based in Linköping, Sweden, and is privately held. For more information, visit www.agama.tv

About A1 Bulgaria

A1, part of the A1 Group, is a leading provider of digital services and telecommunication solutions in Bulgaria. The company provides mobile and fixed services, high-speed internet, digital and satellite TV, including four of its own sports channels – MAX Sport 1, MAX Sport 2, Max Sport 3 and Max Sport 4, payment services, its own music streaming platform, cloud and IoT solutions to 5 million customers. In 2018 A1 reported turnover of EUR 446.2 million and EBITDA of EUR 138 million.

A1 Group, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, is a leading provider of digital services and communications solutions in Central and Eastern Europe with more than 24 million customers, currently operating in seven countries: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus and Slovenia (A1), the Republic of Serbia (Vip mobile) and North Macedonia (A1). Offering communications, payment and entertainment services as well as integrated business solutions, A1 Group achieved revenues of 4.47 billion Euros by year end 2018. As European unit of América Móvil, one of the largest wireless services providers in the world, A1 Telekom Austria Group is headquartered in Vienna and gives access to global solutions. For more information, visit www.a1.bg/en

