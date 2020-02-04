NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valued at $1.5 billion in 2019, the global EVSE market share is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2025, growing with a CAGR of 10.7% between 2020 and 2025. The alternating current (AC) charger category dominated the market in 2019. This is attributed to the preferred usage of AC chargers for day-to-day charging, due to low costs for installation and operation.



Increasing usage of direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles is a trend observed in the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market. Through these chargers, vehicles are charged at rapid pace. The rising electrification of vehicles and range anxiety among electric vehicle users are leading both public and private players to install more DC fast chargers at public and commercial places. Furthermore, electric vehicle manufacturers are also installing DC fast charging points at their point-of-sale places. For instance, in November 2019, MG Motor India launched and installed four 50 kW DC public fast-charging stations in Gurugram, India. Hence, rising penetration of DC fast chargers globally is seen as a major trend in the EVSE industry.

Across the world, the governments are playing a major role in the growth of the EVSE market by mandating policies and setting targets related to the adoption of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. Also, the range anxiety of electric vehicle owners is further leading to the installation of more public fast chargers, which require huge investments for robust charging infrastructure by the governments. For instance, in the U.S., the California’s Executive Order includes the proposal to invest $900 million for deploying 250,000 charging points by 2025. These huge investments and targets set by countries are boosting the growth of the EVSE industry.

In 2019, Europe and APAC held the cumulative share of over 65% in terms on value, in global EVSE market. Among these, APAC generated the highest revenue in the global EVSE market in 2019. This is majorly due to the high adoption of plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) in China. In 2018, the electric vehicle market in China grew by 85% over 2017. Standing at 1.13 million units (around 51%) of global electric vehicle sales, the Chinese electric vehicle market is now around three times the size of the U.S. market and the European market each. Owing to this, the county has built the world’s largest electric vehicle charging infrastructure network.

During the forecast period, North America is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the EVSE market. The sustainable market growth depends on the support provided by the government in the form of tax credits, incentives, and subsidies. Besides, California contributes almost half to the U.S. electric vehicle sales, due to local and state incentives and zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) policy, which mandates significant sales percentage of electric vehicles.

In recent years, the key players in the EVSE market have taken several strategic measures, such as product launches, partnerships, and client wins. For instance, six charging stations have been installed at MG Motor India dealership places in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. The charging stations were installed in partnership with Finland-based clean energy organization Fortum. Also, in the same month, BMW South Africa collaborated with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) to launch BMW ChargeNow electric vehicle charging stations at three South African airports, namely, Cape Town International Airport, O.R. Tambo International Airport, and King Shaka International Airport.

Other significant players in the market include Shanghai Anrui, China Putian Information Industry Group Co. Ltd. (Potevio), China Southern Power Grid Company Ltd., EVgo Services LLC, Blink Charging Co., Wanbang NE, Tesla Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Webasto Charging Systems Inc. (Webasto), Chargemaster Ltd., Efacec Electric Mobility S.A., ABB Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., and Eaton Corporation plc.

