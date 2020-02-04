As part of the ongoing cooperation with MAX Burgers, Westpay has received an additional order for the next generation self-service solution for restaurants. The order amounts to SEK 3 million initially and will be delivered during the first quarter of 2020.

-Again, I find our partnership with Max making new ground. We have a great collaboration where we challenge our limits to meet the demands we set as our goal. This is, of course, a moving target, and we have to maintain focus at all time. This approach is a perfect set up for us here at Westpay. We continue to prove our position as the number one provider when customers are looking for innovation, time to market, and technology, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay.

This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 4th February 2020 at 09:30 CET

