Fleets must also evaluate the return on investment (RoI) of safety solutions based on a system’s ability to improve driver behavior and performance, which directly influences the fleets’ operating economics and collision costs.Growing awareness regarding video safety solutions in North America and Europe has drawn the attention of telematics and safety system vendors and they are looking to enter the market.



The integration of telematics, safety systems, artificial intelligence, and machine learning with video safety solutions—to offer a one-stop-shop solution—will be the key trend of the future.Why the Connected Trucks Market?

• By 2020, about 30 million trucks across the world will be connected.

• Nearly 40% of fleet managers are of the opinion that connected trucks are a “must have”.

• With smart roads and smart cities, smart trucks will become a necessity.

• All ecosystem partners can avail a high value proposition.

• The trucks of the future will allow users to easily pay for fuel, toll, parking, and infotainment, among other things, in real time.

