DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, and TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD (TAIYO YUDEN) announced today that TAIYO YUDEN has joined as a community member. As a global leader in the development of advanced capacitors, inductors, functional modules and bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filters, TAIYO YUDEN provides the key components and modules that enables the growth of the mobile devices & communications, computing, personal electronics and Internet-of-Things (IoT) industries.



“Open source has enabled the rapid development of platforms that continue to reshape the human experience. These innovations have transformed industries and created opportunities that were previously unimagined. TAIYO YUDEN provides the key electronic components and systems that integrate the backbone for these platforms, driving advances in the communications, computing and automotive sectors, among many others,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of OIN. “Given TAIYO YUDEN’s significant patent holdings, we are pleased that the company has recognized the importance of participating in OIN as part of its intellectual property strategy.”

“Although TAIYO YUDEN does not directly incorporate open source software in our products, our customers do, and it is important for us to support open source initiatives that are critical to the continued success of our clients,” said Shigetoshi Akino, General Manager, Intellectual Property Division at TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. “By joining Open Invention Network, we are demonstrating support for open source through patent non-aggression in Linux and adjacent open source technologies.”

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/ .

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,100 community members and owns more than 1,300 global patents and applications. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community. For more information, visit http://www.openinventionnetwork.com .

