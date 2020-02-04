Brighton, UK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that it has named Andy Fairchild as the Chief Executive Officer of Applied Systems Europe. Fairchild will lead Applied’s European business to support significant growth and the expansion of digital broker technologies in the market.

“I am delighted to be joining Applied during this exciting and fast-paced time of digitally-driven change in our industry,” said Fairchild. “I look forward to working with the talented members of Team Applied and expanding operations to further support our growing customer base with industry-leading technology and services.”

Fairchild joins Applied with more than 30 years of insurance and customer service leadership experience. Most recently, he served as retail managing director for Jentsen Group. Prior, he was chief executive officer of Broker Network, the largest and longest-established General Insurance Broker Network in the UK, where he delivered an expansive strategy built around members, partner acquisitions and products. Fairchild also previously held senior positions at Footman James, Axa and First Direct.

“We are excited to welcome Andy as Applied’s European CEO as we further scale our European operations,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “His extensive industry expertise and commitment to customer experience will be instrumental in furthering Applied’s mission to provide innovative technologies that enable brokers, insurers and customers to interact in ways that are more productive, simple, intelligent and valuable.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

