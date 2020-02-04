ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 6 - 4 FEBRUARY 2020
On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
651,500
|
100.50
|
65,474,290
|3/2/2020
|16,900
|89.85
|1,518,465
|Accumulated
|668,400
|100.23
|66,992,755
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 668,400 at a total amount of DKK 66,992,755, and the share buy-back programme is thus completed.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,209,367 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.61%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,990,633.
Kind regards
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624
