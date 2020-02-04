Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 6 - 4 FEBRUARY 2020

On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



651,500



100.50



65,474,290 3/2/2020 16,900 89.85 1,518,465 Accumulated 668,400 100.23 66,992,755

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 668,400 at a total amount of DKK 66,992,755, and the share buy-back programme is thus completed.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,209,367 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.61%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,990,633.

