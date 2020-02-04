Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operations Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This masterclass enables attendees to develop their potential in operations management through discussion, activities and learning new skills. It aims to increase understanding of different approaches to Operations Management and, combined with real-life examples, explore the scope of these approaches in their own roles and organisations.

Agenda



08:45 - Breakfast

09:00 - 1st Part, Quality management and supply chain performance

10:45 - Tea Break

11:00 - 2nd Part, Lean & 6 Sigma and business process re-engineering

12:30 - Finish

