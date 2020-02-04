Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Footwear Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Footwear Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024) report provides an in-depth analysis of the global footwear market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides an analysis of the footwear market by value, by segment, by end-user, by distribution channel, and by region. The report further provides a detailed segment and regional analysis of the global footwear market.



Additionally, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global footwear market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, and Skechers USA, Inc. are some of the key operating players in the global footwear market. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



Region Coverage

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

ROW

Company Coverage

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

Puma SE

Skechers USA, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Footwear: An Overview

2.2 History of Footwear: An Overview

2.3 Component of Footwear: An Overview

2.4 Footwear Segmentation: An Overview

2.5 Types of Footwear: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Footwear Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Footwear Market: Segment Analysis

3.3 Global Footwear Market: End-User Analysis

3.4 Global Footwear Market: Distribution Channel Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Footwear Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Footwear Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Footwear Market: An Analysis

4.4 ROW Footwear Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Escalating Per Capita Income

5.1.2 Rising Population

5.1.3 Growth in E-Commerce Sales

5.1.4 Surging Sneakers Demand

5.1.5 Bulging Outdoor Activities Demand

5.1.6 Swelling Demand for Designer Footwear

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Uncertain Consumer Preference

5.2.2 Rapid Innovation

5.2.3 Inventory Risk

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Budding Smart Shoes Demand

5.3.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Technology

5.3.3 Rising Youth Population

5.3.4 Evolution of 3D Printing Technology



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Footwear Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Footwear Market Players: Brand Share



7. Company Profiles





