Demand for conductive compounds is expected to rise rapidly during next few years. The main driving factor for the growth of the market is the increasing need to efficiently produce desired goods. The heat dissipation needs of certain compounds must be improved as electronic components are smaller and provide more energy than ever before. As high temperatures can make electronic parts inoperable, heat control and proper integrative and miniature design are important to maintain performance and reliability. The use of components made of polymer composite materials is common because they are lighter and less costly in manufacturing than comparable metal components. In the electrical and electronics industry, conductive compounds are also used to drive market growth for electromagnetic safety. The growing trend toward lightweight products is driving market demand.
Increasing government support through investments promotes demand for conductive compounds. Frequent changes in economic policies are gradually hindering market demand. The shortage of skilled personnel for the production of finished products is also hindering the growth of the industry. As a daunting factor for market growth, growing risk due to negligence in following proper precautions remains.
Asia-Pacific held the highest market share among all regions owing to growth of the electrical and electronics industries, followed by North America. Due to the rapid adoption of the latest technologies and the release of innovative products, North America will see good growth. In addition, growing economies in the region will boost market demand. RoW will have the second-fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
North America is the second-largest region in the global conductive compounds market. The region is home to several electronics companies which need conductive compounds to avoid electronic dissipation.
This report includes an analysis of the conductive compounds market based on material form, application, type, resin type and region. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided for these segments.
The scope of this report also includes identification of the leading companies in the conductive compounds market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.
