Cambridge, Mass., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grade point averages have soared over the last two decades while other measures of academic performance—such as SAT exam and the National Assessment of Educational Progress—have held stable or fallen. Is grade inflation cause for concern? In a new research article for Education Next, Seth Gershenson of American University reports that “easy As” are not a victimless crime: students learn more from tougher teachers, and they continue to do better in math classes up to two years later.
Using data from North Carolina collected during the period 2006-2016, Gershenson, in collaboration with the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, compared the course grades and end-of-course exam scores for about 350,000 8th- and 9th-grade students taught by roughly 8,000 Algebra I teachers, categorizing teachers into quartiles of easy to tough graders. He then tracked student achievement on Algebra I end-of-course exams, longer-term achievement in Geometry and Algebra II, high school completion, and college enrollment.
Read the article. Among the key findings:
“These findings are a call to action,” Gershenson writes. “We know that teachers’ grading standards are an important component to their students’ success, and we have started to identify the characteristics of teachers associated with higher standards.” He recommends that school leaders monitor teachers’ grading practices and suggests that grading standards can be used as a measure of teacher effectiveness.
About the Authors: Seth Gershenson is an associate professor at the School of Public Affairs at American University.
About Education Next: Education Next is a scholarly journal committed to careful examination of evidence relating to school reform, published by the Education Next Institute and the Program on Education Policy and Governance at the Harvard Kennedy School. For more information, please visit educationnext.org.
