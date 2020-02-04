Supervisory board of AS Eston Ehitus, a 100% subsidiary of Nordecon AS decided on its meeting held on 3rd February 2020 to nominate as of 4th February 2020 Kristo Tamm as the new member of the board, responsible for the management of the construction operations. The aim of the change is to strengthen the company’s management capabilities in a highly competitive market in order to increase the competitiveness and profitability.

Kristo Tamm has long time experience in construction management both as a project manager and construction manager, at 2005-2013 he worked as a construction project manager in different companies, at 2013-2017 he was responsible for the real estate development at Oma Ehitaja AS as a Real Estate Director and at 2017-2019 he was a member of the board responsible for manufacturing and business development at Woodfort AS, a factory-made modular houses company. He has studied civil engineering in Estonian University of Life Sciences. Kristo Tamm does not own any shares of Nordecon AS.

Starting from 4th February 2020 the management board of AS Eston Ehitus will continue with two members – Peep Sakk (chairman of the board) and Kristo Tamm (member of the board).

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2018 was 233 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 690 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.