PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated®, a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for B2B service providers in the U.S. and Canada, announced the winners of their 2020 Best of Accounting and, in partnership with Indeed, their 2020 Best of HR Services awards today on ClearlyRated.com.



The Best of Accounting and Best of HR Services awards recognize service leaders who have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on validated ratings provided by their clients. In order to compete for a “Best of” award, business service firms must conduct client surveys with ClearlyRated and submit survey responses to validation and benchmarking against industry standards on an annual basis.

Compared to the average accounting firm client, clients of 2020 Best of Accounting award winners are 1.9 times as likely to be completely satisfied with their accounting service provider.

are with their accounting service provider. Clients of 2020 Best of HR Services award winners are 2 times as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided than clients from non-winning providers.

“It’s one thing to say you deliver exceptional service – it’s quite another to be able to prove it,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg. “By investing in a client feedback program that brings transparency to the client experience at their firm, our 2020 Best of Accounting and Best of HR Services award winners have taken steps to drive consistently high levels of service throughout their organization, while also earning credible, 3rd-party proof of their ability to deliver. I’m thrilled to showcase these service leaders and their validated client ratings on ClearlyRated.com !”

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for recruitment process outsourcing and other B2B service firms. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to measure the client experience, differentiate on service quality, and build online reputation.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

Contact Kat Kocurek, VP of Marketing P (503) 977-6295 F (503) 345-0934