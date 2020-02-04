Noerresundby, Denmark, 4 February 2020

Announcement no. 16/2020









Enclosed please find a notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of RTX to be held on Tuesday 3 March 2020 at 2.00 pm at the Company’s address: Stroemmen 6, Noerresundby. The Extraordinary General Meeting is called for final adoption of certain proposals approved at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 23 January 2020.

Best regards,

RTX A/S

Peter Røpke

CEO

Questions and further information:

Peter Røpke, CEO, tel. +45 96 32 23 00

Please visit RTX’s website at: www.rtx.dk

Attachment