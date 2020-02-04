Noerresundby, Denmark, 4 February 2020
Announcement no. 16/2020
Enclosed please find a notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of RTX to be held on Tuesday 3 March 2020 at 2.00 pm at the Company’s address: Stroemmen 6, Noerresundby. The Extraordinary General Meeting is called for final adoption of certain proposals approved at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 23 January 2020.
Best regards,
RTX A/S
Peter Røpke
CEO
Questions and further information:
Peter Røpke, CEO, tel. +45 96 32 23 00
Please visit RTX’s website at: www.rtx.dk
Attachment
RTX A/S
Nørresundby, DENMARK
RTX CA No 16-2020 - 04.02.20 - Notice of EGM with agendaFILE URL | Copy the link below
RTX A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: