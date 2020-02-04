Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electric vehicles market has been experiencing significant growth, largely driven by the need to cater to future energy requirements. The need for sustainable transportation has been resulting in the high adoption of electric vehicles across the globe.
The electric vehicle market forms an integral part of the automotive industry, thereby serving as a potential factor in achieving the reduced emission of pollutants and other greenhouse gasses. In addition, favorable government initiatives in countries globally is also increasing the production of electric vehicles, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for the polymer application.
Automakers are preferring polymers over metals to develop lightweight and energy-efficient electric, autonomous and hybrid vehicles. Automotive light-weighting is a popular design strategy that is being widely adopted among manufacturers. It has been gaining more importance for reasons beyond fuel efficiency and emissions reductions. Today, engineers prefer lightweight materials as they enhance the designs, manufacturability, and performance of molded and machined components, thereby fueling the polymer market.
Today's vehicles contain electrical and electronic components that perform important functions, but sensors are especially critical. For instance, the anti-lock brake sensors monitor wheel speed, oxygen sensors determine how much fuel is required to run the engine effectively and other sensors monitor coolant levels. The use of advanced polymers supports these sensors while enduring the high temperatures and harsh environmental conditions associated with such systems.
As automotive electronic components are becoming smaller in size and more compact, advanced polymers are finding ways to replace the traditional engineering ones, such as standard polyamides. For instance, Solvay offers a polyphthalamide (PPA) that provides a balance of properties as compared to polyphenylene sulfide (PPS). And polyamide 66 (PA 66) PPA has the ability to maintain its properties even in humid environments, thereby providing superior thermal stability. It also has a greater resistance to a wide range of chemicals, such as brake fluid.
Manufacturers who develop a system-level approach in electric vehicles are coming up with new possibilities. For instance, the exclusive combination of advanced polymer attributes is enhancing the magnet wire insulation and slot liners in electric (EVs) plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid electric (HEVs).
Advanced polymers offer advantages with respect to EV manufacture, design, and performance of fuel handling machinery. Their lighter weight helps maintain high fuel efficiency, and plastics have the ability to provide high impact strength and endure rupture, as well as check the fuel delivery systems from any leakage. But as engine temperatures and pressures continue to speed up, designers are focusing on next-generation metal replacements to handle demanding conditions while performing consistently in every weather condition.
With an aim to replace metal parts, automotive designers have gradually shifted to advanced polymers for electric insulation. The main objective of using polymers for insulation is not to compromise the dimensional and mechanical attributes of the batteries used in electric vehicles.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Global Market for Polymers in Electric Vehicles by Product Segment
Chapter 5 Global Market for Polymers in Electric Vehicles by Application
Chapter 6 Global Market for Polymers in Electric Vehicles by Region
Chapter 7 Industry Structure
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
