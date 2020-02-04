LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) today announced that Mimecast Case Review offers a new, intuitive user interface that is designed to provide an entire platform of capabilities for helping to respond to e-discovery. Built on and leveraging Mimecast Cloud Archive, a market leading platform, Mimecast Case Review includes a redesigned interface and enhanced features. New benefits are engineered to include a more granular search, scalability, item level legal hold and rich dashboards and reporting for greater productivity for legal and IT teams. This new feature will enhance existing functionality and benefit all current and future Cloud Archive customers.



“In today’s corporate environment, e-discovery events are slow, inexact and create major headaches as legal and IT waste time trying to understand the results,” said Shane Harris, senior director of product management at Mimecast. “The addition of Mimecast Case Review will help ensure legal and IT teams can find the information faster via a more accurate search, which will lead to improved productivity and less wasted time by all parties involved in the process.”

Litigation affects organizations of all sizes, industries and regions. Often, IT and legal staff are asked to respond to and manage multiple litigation events - creating challenges in the ability to scale human and technical resources. Internal investigations, subpoenas or being sued involves a discovery request of all relevant materials, including the proliferation of electronic data, that may be called into investigation during the legal matter. This, in addition to the emergence of data protection and privacy laws, such as GDPR and CCPA, is a challenge for any legal or IT team who then needs to sift through an enormous amount of data to identify relevant content. Deploying the right technical assets is essential in saving time, 46% of Mimecast archive customers save more than 10 hours a week on self-service search.1

Mimecast Case Review is designed to contain a new, intuitive user interface that streamlines e-discovery via a powerfully integrated platform. Early case assessment is a crucial part of the e-discovery process, but it’s nearly impossible to accurately gauge risk at this stage when data is disorganized, Mimecast Case Review helps organizations keep their data organized from the very beginning, improving productivity and saving money and resources. Mimecast Case Review is engineered to provide a more accurate search due to its faceted search, search term highlighting and improved sort and filtering which will allow users to arrange results based on key metadata fields.

“The relevance of e-discovery has increased year over year, yet organizations are still outsourcing this vital task,” said Ryan O’Leary, Senior Research Analyst, Legal, Risk, & Compliance, IDC. “Having strong e-discovery and case review processes in-house helps reduce risks for organizations, allowing them to stay compliant while saving resources, budget, and ultimately strain on the legal team.”

Mimecast will be attending LegalTech 2020 in New York City, stop by booth #3012 to learn more about e-discovery and Mimecast Case Review.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a cybersecurity and compliance provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and strengthen cyber resilience. Mimecast’s expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, compliance risk, human error and technical failure. www.mimecast.com

Mimecast is either a registered trademark or trademark of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All other products and/or services referenced are trademarks of their respective companies.

