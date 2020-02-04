Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Daily Disposable (DD) Lens Market - Analysis By Material (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Hybrid), By User Preference, By Design (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Daily Disposable (DD) Lens market was valued at USD 4,917.7 million in the year 2019.



Over the recent years, the DD Lens market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidences of diabetes, growing geriatric population, and continuous research and development conducted by leading companies. In addition, growing sedentary lifestyle, increasing incidence of diabetes and ophthalmic diseases globally have contributed to the growth rate of DD Lens market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period.



Further, growing investing activities across the globe, technological advancements coupled with the rising demand for healthcare products are propelling the market.



Among the Material type in the DD Lens industry (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Hybrid, & Others), the Silicone Hydrogel is estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. Major factor which will drive the market for silicone hydrogel is that it allows the oxygen to pass through 5 times more than other materials.



The North America DD Lens Market will continue to be the largest market throughout the forecast period, majorly driven by high prevalence of astigmatism in addition to high healthcare awareness. Countries such as India, China, Brazil are a lucrative market for DD Lens Market.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Daily Disposable (DD) Lens Market at global, regional and country level.

The report analyses the Daily Disposable (DD) Lens Market by Material (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Hybrid & Others).

The report assesses the DD Lens market by User Preference (Ultra-Premium, Mainstream & Low Value/Discount Users).

The report evaluates the DD Lens market By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal & Cosmetic Lenses).

The Global DD Lens Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, & Japan).

The key insights of the report have been presented through Market Attractiveness Charts by region, by material, user-preference, and design. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Johnson & Johnson's, Alcon, CooperVision & Bausch+Lomb.

The report presents the analysis of DD Lens market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 APAC Region to Witness Augmented Growth in the Forecast Period

2.2 Increase Awareness About Daily Disposable Lenses



3. Global DD Lens Market: Product Outlook



4. Global DD Lens Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024



5. Global DD Lens Market Segmentation By Material

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global DD Lens Market - By Material

5.2 Silicone Hydrogel - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Hydrogel - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Hybrid - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global DD Lens Market Segmentation By User Preference

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global DD Lens - By User Preference

6.2 Premium - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Mainstream - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Low Value/Discount Users - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global DD Lens Market Segmentation By Design

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global DD Lens - By Application

7.2 Spherical - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.3 Toric - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4 Multifocal - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.5 Cosmetics - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



8. Global DD Lens Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global DD Lens: By Region



9. North America DD Lens Market: Segmentation By Material, User Preference, Design (2020-2025)



10. Europe DD Lens Market: Segmentation By Material, User Preference, Design (2020-2025)



11. APAC DD Lens Market: Segmentation By Material, User Preference, Design (2020-2025)



12. Global DD Lens Market Dynamics

12.1 Global DD Lens Market Drivers

12.2 Global DD Lens Market Restraints

12.3 Global DD Lens Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global DD Lens Market - By Material (Year 2025)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global DD Lens Market - By Disease (Year 2025)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global DD Lens Market - By Application (Year 2025)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global DD Lens Market - By Region, By Value, (Year 2025)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Current & Expected DD SiHy & DD Hydrogel Products & Launches

14.2 Market Share Analysis



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Johnson & Johnson

15.2 Cooper CO. Inc.

15.3 Bausch Health

15.4 Alcon



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7he0az

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900