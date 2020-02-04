Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Daily Disposable (DD) Lens Market - Analysis By Material (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Hybrid), By User Preference, By Design (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Daily Disposable (DD) Lens market was valued at USD 4,917.7 million in the year 2019.
Over the recent years, the DD Lens market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidences of diabetes, growing geriatric population, and continuous research and development conducted by leading companies. In addition, growing sedentary lifestyle, increasing incidence of diabetes and ophthalmic diseases globally have contributed to the growth rate of DD Lens market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period.
Further, growing investing activities across the globe, technological advancements coupled with the rising demand for healthcare products are propelling the market.
Among the Material type in the DD Lens industry (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Hybrid, & Others), the Silicone Hydrogel is estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. Major factor which will drive the market for silicone hydrogel is that it allows the oxygen to pass through 5 times more than other materials.
The North America DD Lens Market will continue to be the largest market throughout the forecast period, majorly driven by high prevalence of astigmatism in addition to high healthcare awareness. Countries such as India, China, Brazil are a lucrative market for DD Lens Market.
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Scope & Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 APAC Region to Witness Augmented Growth in the Forecast Period
2.2 Increase Awareness About Daily Disposable Lenses
3. Global DD Lens Market: Product Outlook
4. Global DD Lens Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024
5. Global DD Lens Market Segmentation By Material
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global DD Lens Market - By Material
5.2 Silicone Hydrogel - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
5.3 Hydrogel - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
5.4 Hybrid - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
5.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6. Global DD Lens Market Segmentation By User Preference
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global DD Lens - By User Preference
6.2 Premium - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6.3 Mainstream - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6.4 Low Value/Discount Users - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
7. Global DD Lens Market Segmentation By Design
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global DD Lens - By Application
7.2 Spherical - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
7.3 Toric - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
7.4 Multifocal - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
7.5 Cosmetics - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
8. Global DD Lens Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global DD Lens: By Region
9. North America DD Lens Market: Segmentation By Material, User Preference, Design (2020-2025)
10. Europe DD Lens Market: Segmentation By Material, User Preference, Design (2020-2025)
11. APAC DD Lens Market: Segmentation By Material, User Preference, Design (2020-2025)
12. Global DD Lens Market Dynamics
12.1 Global DD Lens Market Drivers
12.2 Global DD Lens Market Restraints
12.3 Global DD Lens Market Trends
13. Market Attractiveness
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global DD Lens Market - By Material (Year 2025)
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global DD Lens Market - By Disease (Year 2025)
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global DD Lens Market - By Application (Year 2025)
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global DD Lens Market - By Region, By Value, (Year 2025)
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Current & Expected DD SiHy & DD Hydrogel Products & Launches
14.2 Market Share Analysis
15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
15.1 Johnson & Johnson
15.2 Cooper CO. Inc.
15.3 Bausch Health
15.4 Alcon
